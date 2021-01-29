Passenger injured in serious collision between two trucks

Three patients were assessed and treated on scene, while one female passenger was flown to hospital.

A woman has been flown to hospital after she was involved in a head-on collision between two trucks.

The Sunshine Coast RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter responded to the incident which occurred on Railway Rd, Booyal about 8.30am this morning.

Crews from QAS and QFES were on scene when the rescue chopper landed in a clearing on a nearby dirt road.

Three patients were treated including a woman aged in her 60s, who was a passenger of one the trucks and had sustained injuries.

She was flown to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition and under the care of a RACQ LifeFlight Rescue critical care doctor and QAS flight paramedic.