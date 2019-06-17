Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
THE BEST: Shalom College's Grace Pashley with the Vince and Donna Habermann Trophy for Head of the River.
THE BEST: Shalom College's Grace Pashley with the Vince and Donna Habermann Trophy for Head of the River. Brian Cassidy
Sport

Pashley receives top honour

Shane Jones
by
17th Jun 2019 4:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ROWING: Shalom College's Grace Pashley might not have been able to help her school win the Head of the River but she was able to claim the next best thing.

The year-11 student claimed the Vince and Donna Habermann Trophy for the Head of the River when it concluded on Sunday at the Bucca Rowing Club.

The award is handed out to the best rower that shows sportsmanship on and off the water during the regatta.

Pashley, who raced in the main Head of the River event, and is a coach of her younger school classmates won the award. "I didn't know I was being nominated, so I'm a little bit shocked,” she revealed.

"Rowing has been my life since I started high school.

"I do it because it is one of the things I love the most.”

Pashley did well in the water as well, claiming silver in the year-11 girls single scull, third in the double scull and second in the mixed eight.

She was pleased to win but admitted others could have won as well.

"There's a bunch of people that could have got it, coach, parent (and rowers),” she said.

"It was just nice to be one of the people that do help.”

Pashley will now prepare to come back next year, in her final year of school.

grace pashley head of the river shalom college
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Hundreds left in lurch as Bundy hearing clinic is shut down

    premium_icon Hundreds left in lurch as Bundy hearing clinic is shut down

    Health A BUNDABERG audiometrist says he has been forced to open his own clinic at the eleventh hour following the shock closure of one of the city's hearing clinics.

    How escapee managed to get away from cops

    premium_icon How escapee managed to get away from cops

    Crime Police appeal for details on escapee

    The mum behind the best-selling romance novels

    premium_icon The mum behind the best-selling romance novels

    Entertainment She has become a global phenomenon

    • 17th Jun 2019 4:29 PM
    11 ways Bundy's smashing it when it comes to food and drink

    premium_icon 11 ways Bundy's smashing it when it comes to food and drink

    Lifestyle The rum city's culinary scene owes a lot to the famous tipple

    • 17th Jun 2019 4:20 PM