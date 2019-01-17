Pascoe to keep up fight over cashless card

ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL: Richard Pascoe, left, joins a couple of volunteers at Kendalls Flat earlier this week.

WITH less than two weeks until the Cashless Debit Card trial rolls out in Hinkler, Labor's voice for the region Richard Pascoe says he wants to know what people really think of the card.

The Labor candidate, who has been campaigning at both Shalom Market and Kendalls Flat this week, said the current feedback he'd had from locals about the card was concerning.

He said many people had spoken with him about their worries as the beginning of the trial looms.

Mr Pascoe said people were concerned about job creation in the region.

One example he gave was about a man in his 50s with trade qualifications who found it almost impossible to get a job.

Other concerns he said locals had raised included job security, investment and infrastructure.

In October, Mr Pascoe launched a petition for the public to have their say on the cashless card.

He said yesterday the number of signatures on the petition was "well into the hundreds”.

"I haven't got numbers with me, but we're regularly getting signatures at the markets each week on the petition and online as well,” he said.

The petition, which is calling on Prime Minister Scott Morrison and the LNP to stop the CDC trial in Hinkler, has no end date.

Mr Pascoe said if he was voted member for Hinkler, he would continue to raise concerns about the mandatory roll-out of the card.

"I will be talking to Bill Shorten (Labor's federal leader) hopefully when he comes to town and raising those issues.”

Last week, Mr Pascoe criticised the current unemployment system, saying it was failing job seekers.

He suggested a more specific approach to the Jobactive system.

Hinkler incumbent Keith Pitt was at the forefront of bringing the cashless card initiative to the electorate.

In speaking to media last year Mr Pitt said his job was to "deliver for our local people”.

"We have an opportunity here to make a real difference for the people I represent into the future and I will continue to focus on that,” Mr Pitt said.

The card will roll out on January 29.

To find out more about Mr Pascoe's petition go to https://bit.ly/2CKBD54.