Pascoe reveals where One Nation will sit on his ballot

LABOR'S candidate for Hinkler Richard Pascoe has responded to former MP Brian Courtice's call for Labor to reveal where they will be placing the Greens on their how-to-vote cards.

Mr Pascoe said Labor would be placing "One Nation, Senator Fraser Anning and other right-wing extremists last”.

"Because we won't ignore their damaging rhetoric and we don't agree with their push for division,” Mr Pascoe said.

"The LNP should commit to doing the same.”

Labor candidate for Hinkler Richard Pascoe. Mike Knott BUN210119LAB7

Mr Pascoe said other preference arrangements would be made when nominations have closed and a completed list of candidates is available.

His call-out comes after tensions over energy continue to rise for the major parties in the lead up to the federal election.

In his Wednesday NewsMail column, Mr Courtice said Labor either "backs the coal industry and values the economic security it provides to 212,000 families and countless businesses in our state, or it doesn't”.

The former Labor MP, who also represented the mining sector in the Hawke-Keating government, called for Bill Shorten to clarify his position on Queensland's mining future.

Mr Shorten did not respond to questions on Tuesday.