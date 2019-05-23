Pascoe reflects: Labor needs policies to deliver Bundy jobs

TIME TO REFLECT: Richard Pascoe relaxes in the Bundaberg CBD yesterday after a hectic election campaign.

ENJOYING a coffee sitting in the late autumn sun with his prized State of Origin jersey on, Richard Pascoe looks relaxed as he reflects on Saturday's historic election result and his role in it.

It's been a hectic few months for the father of four working endless hours either from his kitchen bench "office” or out on the streets talking to people.

Next week he returns to his normal job as a union organiser for the Independent Education Union. But yesterday, four days after Labor lost the "unlosable” election, he opened up about how things had unfolded, what he thought were the driving elements here in Bundaberg and the pathway forward.

He doesn't offer any stunning insights and rightly points out that no-one, including all the political experts, saw it coming. "I don't think anyone picked it,” he said.

"Certainly from the polling I was told of, it wasn't there.

"Even in the pre-polling we didn't get that feel.

"It's very hard to put into words.”

He liked Bill Shorten and thought he was a good leader. He thought Labor had good policies, though could have explained them a little better.

He believes a thorough process will unearth the lessons the party needs to take from the loss.

There is one area, however, he thinks Labor needs to look at across all levels, and that's shaping better policies suited to regional Queenslanders.

Locally he said policy needs to focus on jobs and job creation.

Mr Pascoe, who still holds aspirations of running for Labor again, doesn't engage in a blame game. He sees no point.

He argues there were policies, particularly in the education and health spaces, that would have benefited the region.

There were also some policies that had a mixed reception, such as franking credits.

"We had a lot of policies and we probably didn't explain them well enough,” Mr Pascoe said.

"People were asking questions about some of these policies and what they meant.

"Adani wasn't as important in this area as much as other seats.

"Here people wanted to hear about jobs. This was the key message and the feedback I will be giving the party.

"Investment is what we need here.”

He said the Regional Deal was something voters spoke to him about.

"People have said to me 'we haven't seen this sort of money coming into the area before',” Mr Pascoe said.

"That's a shame that it's taken so long for money to flow.”

Mr Pascoe said he had wanted to deliver a better result for the party.

"I went into this thinking I could close the gap (to LNP incumbent Keith Pitt),” he said.

"You are in it to win it. I wanted to do the best for this area ... the reality is an 8.5 per cent margin is big.”

Mr Pascoe thanked the 150-strong team of volunteers who helped man booths and sell the Labor message.

"Often the focus is on the candidates themselves, but there's a whole group of people who support and do so much,” he said.

"I can't thank them enough.”