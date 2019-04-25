Pascoe explains proposed changes to casual worker policy

HINKLER'S Labor candidate Richard Pascoe has explained Labor's "better protections” policy and how it improves the plight of casual workers.

Questioned were raised in yesterday's NewsMail that the policy mirrored legislation that was introduced last year.

Earlier this week Opposition leader Bill Shorten announced a Labor government would legislate to allow casual workers the right to request permanent part-time or full-time employment after 12 months with the same employer.

It prompted Alowishus Delicious owner Tracey McPhee to question what the policy would change.

Mr Pascoe said the policy would expand to cover casual workers who weren't on modern awards.

"Labor's policy builds on a recent decision of the Fair Work Commission, which provides a right for casual employees on modern awards to request to convert to part-time or full-time employment if they have worked a regular pattern of hours on an ongoing basis in the previous 12 months,” Mr Pascoe said.

"Labor has previously committed to clearly define 'casual' work - so employers and workers know with certainty whether a worker is really a 'casual'.”

Mr Pascoe said the policy was about creating secure employment opportunities to ensure workers got a fair go.

"Casualisation of the workforce has led to instability and seen many workers with no clear prospect of a permanent position and endless job insecurity,” he said.

"Labor will give long-term casuals the right to request permanent part-time or full-time employment after 12 months with an employer.

"While some people like the flexibility that casual work provides, for others it has become a constant worry: never knowing what it's like to have a paid sick day or paid holiday.

"For these workers it's tough to pay the rent or the mortgage and the bills, let alone make longer-term decisions.”