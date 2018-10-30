Pascoe calls for action on aged care in Hinkler

LABOR candidate for Hinkler Richard Pascoe today made his first press appearance, calling on the government to take action on Bundaberg's aged care system and shorten waiting lists for approved home care packages.

He was joined by Shadow Minister for Ageing and Mental Health Julie Collins and Queensland Senator Anthony Chisholm.

Mr Pascoe said with 471 older Australians on the waiting list to receive their approved home care packages, something had to be done.

"There are significant issues around funding, significant issues around care,” Mr Pascoe said.

"It is disappointing to hear that there is 471 people around Bundaberg and Wide Bay area that have been approved for home care packages, but have not yet received those packages.

"We know the workforce is doing their absolute best putting in extra time and working with the people and residents, but more needs to be done.”

These talks come after Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a royal commission into aged care quality and safety in September, after damning reports revealed horrifying treatment of residents in aged care facilities.

Home care packages offer older people individualised levels of care and can range from help with showering and feeding, joining them on outings, minor home maintenance and higher levels of care.

Ms Collins said those Bundaberg and Wide Bay residents were just part of more than 10,000 Queenslanders waiting for home care packages.

She said these people were currently living without even the basics of a care package while they remained on the wait list.

"We know government has not dealt with the home care wait list. We know there are 471 people that are currently waiting without any package at all, but that means they're not even getting a lower level package that they are entitled to,” Ms Collins said.

Ms Collins said older citizens on the waiting list often ended up in residential care or in emergency departments and hospital, costing "everybody more”.

"At the last federal budget the government said it would release 14,000 packages. We don't know whether those 14,000 have been released and the government needs to be clear and transparent and open with the public about who is waiting, where they're waiting and how long they have been waiting for,” she said.

As to what immediate action Labor would be taking to ensure those numbers do not continue to rise, Ms Collins said plans and policies were in discussion with members of the community and the aged care sector.

"... We have obviously read those reports and recommendations and we are developing our policy and will be making announcements prior to the election,” she said.

"Keith Pitt has been the local member here for five years and they have done nothing to actually rectify those problems ... we can't let them get away with calling this royal commission and then doing nothing, there is things they could be doing now ...”.

The NewsMail has sought a response from Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt.