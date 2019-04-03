Pascoe backs CBD project

LABOR'S Hinkler candidate Richard Pascoe has vowed to work with Bundaberg Regional Council and the Queensland Government to honour the Hinkler Deal with the demaining of Quay St.

Mr Pascoe said he understood the project was a high priority for the council, so he would "continue to work with them on this matter, if elected”.

On Monday, Hinkler MP Keith Pitt announced $32 million for the Quay St bypass.

While Labor has commited to honouring any agreements made in the Regional Deal, with the Queensland Government not signing onto the deal, the NewsMail on Tuesday sought an assurance from Mr Pascoe this specific project would be supported.

"Unlike the current member who has failed to work with both the State and Local government, if elected I will be fighting for greater investment from all levels of government,” Mr Pascoe said.