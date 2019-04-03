Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Labor candidate for Hinkler Richard Pascoe.
Labor candidate for Hinkler Richard Pascoe. Mike Knott BUN210119LAB7
Politics

Pascoe backs CBD project

Emma Reid
by
3rd Apr 2019 4:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LABOR'S Hinkler candidate Richard Pascoe has vowed to work with Bundaberg Regional Council and the Queensland Government to honour the Hinkler Deal with the demaining of Quay St.

Mr Pascoe said he understood the project was a high priority for the council, so he would "continue to work with them on this matter, if elected”.

On Monday, Hinkler MP Keith Pitt announced $32 million for the Quay St bypass.

While Labor has commited to honouring any agreements made in the Regional Deal, with the Queensland Government not signing onto the deal, the NewsMail on Tuesday sought an assurance from Mr Pascoe this specific project would be supported.

"Unlike the current member who has failed to work with both the State and Local government, if elected I will be fighting for greater investment from all levels of government,” Mr Pascoe said.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Life without a home and just his loyal dog by his side

    premium_icon Life without a home and just his loyal dog by his side

    News EGAN Livingstone used to love going to work, but that all changed after suffering from a brutal attack which left him with a brain injury.

    • 3rd Apr 2019 3:04 PM
    Ambo stole and hocked work iPad

    premium_icon Ambo stole and hocked work iPad

    Crime Admitted taking and hocking device to help pay personal debts