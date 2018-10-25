PARVOVIRUS: Pound dogs sent home after another outbreak

LOLA: Rhianan Rowland with Michael Smyth, Oliver Smyth and Aaliyah Smyth welcome home their 6-year-old Kelpie.

LOLA: Rhianan Rowland with Michael Smyth, Oliver Smyth and Aaliyah Smyth welcome home their 6-year-old Kelpie. Mike Knott BUN241018LOLA2

IMPOUNDED dogs are being returned to their owners following another outbreak of parvovirus at the Qunaba Animal Management Facility.

Bundaberg Regional Council confirmed to the NewsMail that two new cases of the deadly virus were detected on Tuesday and dogs at the facility were being sent home to avoid further contamination.

Bundy fur-mum Rhianan Rowland was contacted on Tuesday to pick up her six-year-old pooch Lola immediately following the outbreak.

She had been informed that her kelpie cross would be transferred to adoption service Red Collar Rescue only days before the incident.

Lola's return has been bitter-sweet, as Ms Rowland fears for her second dog if Lola has contracted the life-threatening virus.

"Bringing her home to my other dog at a risk of parvo was very scary," she said.

Ms Rowland said her day-to-day life was severely impacted by the concern that Lola might begin to show symptoms of the virus which include lethargy and a loss of appetite.

"I've constantly got to keep an eye on her.

"Nearly every hour I'm out here checking on her, making sure she's still drinking and eating," she said.

Ms Rowland said although she is worried for her pet's safety, her three children were overjoyed to have Lola back home.

"I've got a four-year-old girl who is rapt her dog's back."

Lola had first been impounded during the serious storms last week - Ms Rowland had struggled to get her back due to confusion with her registration.

A council spokesman said the outbreak was suspected on Tuesday morning and then confirmed upon veterinary advice soon after.

He said all dogs were isolated to avoid spreading the disease and a sanitising program was initiated to disinfect the pound area.

A small number of dogs have been returned to their owners but it is not yet clear if these dogs have contracted the virus.

"At present the pound is catering to four dogs and attempts are being made to contact owners, if known, to have them contact council immediately," the spokesman said.

Owners have not been made to pay outstanding fees upfront but will be expected to pay the outstanding sum in coming weeks.

The council urges owners on the importance of vaccinating pets against the deadly parvovirus as well as registering and microchipping pets.