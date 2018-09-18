Menu
NOTHING TO CELEBRATE: A Tin Can Bay man says there will be no more teenage parties at his place after being fined for an out-of-control event.
Party's over for Tin Can Bay family after $1394 penalty

18th Sep 2018 12:01 AM
THERE will be no more teenagers' birthday parties at one Tin Can Bay home from now on, Gympie Magistrates Court was promised yesterday.

The court was told of a 16th birthday party that got out of hand when gatecrashers turned up at the Emperor St home.

Numerous noise complaints from neighbours began at 4pm.

Police saw about 20 youths drinking alcohol and saw a DJ and equipment set up in the yard.

Another 000 call complaining about noise was received by police at 7.30pm, who saw the number of youths had increased.

By 11.40pm, mass fighting had broken out and a youth had been stabbed.

Darren John Carey, 49, pleaded guilty yesterday to organising an out-of-control event on July 27.

Gympie CIB was now investigating the stabbing, the court was told.

Carey had told police he had held three such parties a year, one for each birthday of the three teenagers in his house.

But future parties would be held at a hotel, he said.

Carey was fined $400 and ordered to pay a $994 police call-out fee. No conviction was recorded.

