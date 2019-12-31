Menu
There are plenty of live shows tonight.
Party your way into the '20s with live music around town

Mikayla Haupt
by
31st Dec 2019 7:01 AM
TONIGHT'S the night to make like Gatsby and party into the new year in style.

Celebrate the end of a decade and welcome the '20s - the 2020s, that is - with live music across the Bundaberg region.

Here is a list of some of the artists and where they are taking the stage:

Shelly Waters
Bundaberg Easts Sports Club

Ella Mars and Derek F. Smith
The Metro Hotel

Caledonia Pipe Band, Mick Bazely and Rockus
The Railway Hotel

Granite Sky
South Kolan Hotel Motel

Matt Morrall and 2nd Nature
The Waves

Alex Peden and Knee Deep
Brothers Sports Club

Peter Knight
Young Australian Hotel

Smooth Velvet
The Club Hotel

Todd Keightly
Woodgate Beach Hotel

The Purple Hills and Bevan Spiers
The Lighthouse Hotel Motel

2EZ
Federal Hotel, Childers

Pennies from Heaven
Club Bargara

Braydon Symes
Moore Park Beach Tavern

Spargo Brothers
Gin Gin Football Grounds

Chris Schofield
Lowmead Hotel

AK, CRVKS, Fooni,  Gemunji, Lobie, DJ Pete, Ebony Grayce, Sprinkk, Johnny Sebba, Haimsey, Nmarc and Denno
Club Central

Kenny and the Retro  Rockers and Record Hop
Avenell Heights  Community Hall

 

  • Tomorrow revellers can keep the party going on New Year's Day with Knee Deep on stage at Club Bargara.
