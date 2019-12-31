Party your way into the '20s with live music around town

There are plenty of live shows tonight.

There are plenty of live shows tonight.

TONIGHT'S the night to make like Gatsby and party into the new year in style.

Celebrate the end of a decade and welcome the '20s - the 2020s, that is - with live music across the Bundaberg region.

Here is a list of some of the artists and where they are taking the stage:

Shelly Waters

Bundaberg Easts Sports Club

Ella Mars and Derek F. Smith

The Metro Hotel

Caledonia Pipe Band, Mick Bazely and Rockus

The Railway Hotel

Granite Sky

South Kolan Hotel Motel

Matt Morrall and 2nd Nature

The Waves

Alex Peden and Knee Deep

Brothers Sports Club

Peter Knight

Young Australian Hotel

Smooth Velvet

The Club Hotel

Todd Keightly

Woodgate Beach Hotel

The Purple Hills and Bevan Spiers

The Lighthouse Hotel Motel

2EZ

Federal Hotel, Childers

Pennies from Heaven

Club Bargara

Braydon Symes

Moore Park Beach Tavern

Spargo Brothers

Gin Gin Football Grounds

Chris Schofield

Lowmead Hotel

AK, CRVKS, Fooni, Gemunji, Lobie, DJ Pete, Ebony Grayce, Sprinkk, Johnny Sebba, Haimsey, Nmarc and Denno

Club Central

Kenny and the Retro Rockers and Record Hop

Avenell Heights Community Hall