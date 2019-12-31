Party your way into the '20s with live music around town
TONIGHT'S the night to make like Gatsby and party into the new year in style.
Celebrate the end of a decade and welcome the '20s - the 2020s, that is - with live music across the Bundaberg region.
Here is a list of some of the artists and where they are taking the stage:
Shelly Waters
Bundaberg Easts Sports Club
Ella Mars and Derek F. Smith
The Metro Hotel
Caledonia Pipe Band, Mick Bazely and Rockus
The Railway Hotel
Granite Sky
South Kolan Hotel Motel
Matt Morrall and 2nd Nature
The Waves
Alex Peden and Knee Deep
Brothers Sports Club
Peter Knight
Young Australian Hotel
Smooth Velvet
The Club Hotel
Todd Keightly
Woodgate Beach Hotel
The Purple Hills and Bevan Spiers
The Lighthouse Hotel Motel
2EZ
Federal Hotel, Childers
Pennies from Heaven
Club Bargara
Braydon Symes
Moore Park Beach Tavern
Spargo Brothers
Gin Gin Football Grounds
Chris Schofield
Lowmead Hotel
AK, CRVKS, Fooni, Gemunji, Lobie, DJ Pete, Ebony Grayce, Sprinkk, Johnny Sebba, Haimsey, Nmarc and Denno
Club Central
Kenny and the Retro Rockers and Record Hop
Avenell Heights Community Hall
- Tomorrow revellers can keep the party going on New Year's Day with Knee Deep on stage at Club Bargara.