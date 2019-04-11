Party time: Kmart celebrates new look Bundy store

THE doors opened on the new-look Kmart at Hinkler Central Shopping Centre this morning, with many shoppers loving the new layout.

Taking just 13 nights to revamp, the new store is designed to prevent congestion at the front of the store by moving registers to the middle and make stock more accessible.

Store manager Jason Everingham said it was nice to be inline with other stores around the country.

"A lot of planning has gone into it and there have been a lot of positive comments about the new layout, especially in the home section,” he said.

"We've had a lot of comments saying it appears we've widened our range, but we've made things more accessible.

"We used to get a fair bit of congestion at the front of the store with people coming in and having the registers there, but having them in the middle will reduce that.”

Today's grand opening of the fresh-look store was celebrated with face-painting, a balloon artist, Kmart cupcakes and free goodie bags for shoppers.

The store also has an artwork near the entrance by artist Rachel Sara.

"The artwork ties everything back to the local area,” Mr Everingham said.

"It's always a nice feeling when we get people in store and that's what we're looking forward to.”

Many customers said they loved the new layout and fresh modern look.