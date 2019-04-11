Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FRESH LAYOUT: Kmart Bundaberg store manager Jason Everingham welcomes customers to the fresh-look store.
FRESH LAYOUT: Kmart Bundaberg store manager Jason Everingham welcomes customers to the fresh-look store. Geordi Offord
News

Party time: Kmart celebrates new look Bundy store

Geordi Offord
by
11th Apr 2019 9:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE doors opened on the new-look Kmart at Hinkler Central Shopping Centre this morning, with many shoppers loving the new layout.

Taking just 13 nights to revamp, the new store is designed to prevent congestion at the front of the store by moving registers to the middle and make stock more accessible.

Store manager Jason Everingham said it was nice to be inline with other stores around the country.

"A lot of planning has gone into it and there have been a lot of positive comments about the new layout, especially in the home section,” he said.

"We've had a lot of comments saying it appears we've widened our range, but we've made things more accessible.

"We used to get a fair bit of congestion at the front of the store with people coming in and having the registers there, but having them in the middle will reduce that.”

Today's grand opening of the fresh-look store was celebrated with face-painting, a balloon artist, Kmart cupcakes and free goodie bags for shoppers.

The store also has an artwork near the entrance by artist Rachel Sara.

"The artwork ties everything back to the local area,” Mr Everingham said.

"It's always a nice feeling when we get people in store and that's what we're looking forward to.”

Many customers said they loved the new layout and fresh modern look.

hinkler central shopping centre kmart kmart bundaberg new look retail shopping
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Bundaberg school's formula for NAPLAN success revealed

    premium_icon Bundaberg school's formula for NAPLAN success revealed

    Parenting BUNDABERG Christian College has been identified as one of regional Queensland's best performers, after a noticeable lift in its numeracy scores for NAPLAN.

    Miscommunication sparks air search for 'missing' fishermen

    premium_icon Miscommunication sparks air search for 'missing' fishermen

    News LifeFlight tasked to search seas overnight

    • 11th Apr 2019 9:24 AM
    Scott Morrison calls May 18 election

    Scott Morrison calls May 18 election

    Breaking There are 16 seats that will be key to whether LNP can hold on