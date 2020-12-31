PARTY SAFE: See 2021 in without getting into trouble

Acting Inspector Michael McGarry is urging the community to have fun in a safe manner this New Year’s Eve.

Acting Inspector Michael McGarry is urging the community to have fun in a safe manner this New Year’s Eve.

Have fun, but do it in a responsible way.

That's the message from Bundaberg's Acting Inspector Michael McGarry ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations.

After what's been a challenging year for everyone, Act Insp McGarry said he's sure people would be "very keen to get into the new year".

Urging the community to party safe and drink responsibly, he said they want you to have a good time in a safe manner.

There will be plenty of police on local roads and around licensed venues and zero tolerance for any alcohol-fuelled violence tomorrow night.

When it comes to COVID Act Insp McGarry said the message from throughout the year remains the same: maintain social distancing as much as you can and wash your hands.

"Have fun, see 2021 in with a bang, but do it safely and responsibly," he said.