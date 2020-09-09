BACK IN TIME: 15 news snippets from 21 years ago

The front page of the NewsMail on February 24, 1999.

Electorate office row

Member for Burnett Doug Slack was forced out of his office in Bundaberg because of a dispute with Labor counterpart, Nita Cunningham.

Mrs Cunningham, the Member for Bundaberg, refused permission for Mr Slack to have an office in her electorate.

Public reaction was overwhelmingly in Mr Slack's favour, but Mrs Cunningham stood firm and Mr Slack opened a new office at Heidke Street.

DJ sets new record

Record-breaking Gayndah community radio host Raymond G slept for only four hours on August 14, despite having broadcast continuously for more than five days.

The DJ broke the existing continuous broadcasting record of 120 hours and three minutes by almost three hours while raising money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Crowe exits life's stage

The final curtain came down on Bundaberg's Mr Entertainment, Moncrieff Theatre Manager Pat Crowe, who died on September 1 at the age of 57.

Tributes flowed for the former Les Girls comedian who spent a life on stage, was a mainstay of amateur theatrics in Bundaberg and managed the Moncrieff Theatre since it opened in 1986.

James is the winner

James Hutton became our most popular baby in the News-Mail Sugarland Shoppingtown competition.

The nine-month-old first child of Rick and Kylie Hutton topped the poll from 150 entrants in four heats who were narrowed down to 12 finalists. Runners up were Paris Pateman and Tristan Gal.

Locals win challenge

Bundaberg entries scooped the pool at the Queensland finals of the annual Solar Challenge at the Gold Coast.

The Shalom Catholic College team won the solar powered schools category, with St Luke's Anglican School second and Norville State School third.

Death of pioneer

Sugar industry pioneer Chris Young, son of one of the founders of the Fairymead Sugar Company, died on September 21 at the age of 73.

Mr Young served on the Woongarra and Gooburrum shire councils and was president of the Bundaberg Show Society for many years.

Mr Young was predeceased by two wives, Margaret and Beverley, but survived by four children and eight of his 10 sisters.

Sheers snares crown

Emma Sheers snared her first World Waterski Championships crown in September.

The victory capped a dream year for the 24-year-old who wrapped up a hattrick of World Cup Tour jumps titles in

the final round in the London Open 14 days earlier.

Emu signs sought

Goodwood Road residents were shattered after losing one of their new friends in a car accident.

Up to 15 emus gathered along Goodwood Road each day.

After a male emu - the mate of a female with three chicks - was killed by a car, residents called for the erection of

warning signs to protect the birds.

Festival attracts 3000

The second Live It Festival at the Walla Street Skate Bowl surpassed all expectations on October 9.

A crowd of 3000 turned out to watch skateboard and rollerblading competitions, dirt bike performances and live bands. More than 100 entrants nominated for the 20 spots in the jelly eating competition.

Nation rejects republic

An above average proportion of Hinkler voters joined the nationwide rejection of the republic and a new constitutional preamble at the November 6 referendum.

Australia-wide the No vote was 55% and 60%, with Hinkler voters recording 70% and 74% against.

Jail for stomping

Craig Geoffrey Findlay, 22, was sentenced to life in jail after he was found guilty of stomping a man to

death at Woodgate in January. Findlay and his victim Geoffrey Thomas Blundel had been drinking together

at the Woodgate Beach Hotel before leaving at closing time and heading to the beach.

Mr Blundel's naked body was found near the Woodgate boat ramp.

Pokies consume cash

Gamblers in the Wide Bay-Burnett put $1 million a day through poker machines.

The figures prompted calls by organisations which try to help problem gamblers for a cap on the number of machines available.

City wins free concert

Bundaberg scored a free concert by band Jebediah in a national competition run by youth radio station Triple J.

The concert, to be held at the Bundaberg Showgrounds in January 2000, was tipped to be the biggest in the city's history.

Award for mother of eight

Awoman who left school in Year 9 and now cares for eight children - five of her own and three foster children - was named the NewsMail TAFE Student of the Year.

Patricia Rowlands received the award for overcoming those hurdles to achieve excellent results in studies.

Santa says he's real

Santa Claus weighed into the recent debate about his authenticity.

After reading a letter to the editor declaring that Santa was a fake and then criticising parents for lying to their children about him, Mr Claus said he became so angry his "face turned as red as Rudolph's nose."