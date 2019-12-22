Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Party goes on for wife of alleged coke king Matthew Doyle

by Briana Domjen
22nd Dec 2019 7:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Her husband might be in prison, however that didn't stop Kelsea Doyle from kicking up her heels to celebrate her 30th birthday yesterday.

The glamorous publicist made her way to Bert's at Justin Hemmes' northern beaches hotel The Newport to mark the milestone birthday.

It's been a tumultuous year for Doyle, whose husband Matthew Doyle was arrested by NSW Police in September as part of an international drug sting involving 300kg of cocaine worth about $80 million.

However, that looked to be far from her mind yesterday as she posed with a magnum of rose while wearing new season Christopher Esber.

Kelsea Doyle celebrating her 30th birthday on Friday.
Kelsea Doyle celebrating her 30th birthday on Friday.

The lavish lunch comes after the mother-of-one celebrated earlier in the week with a low-key family celebration alongside her young son.

Doyle, who is usually dressed head-to-toe in high-end designer clothing was photographed in a $400 terry towelling tie-dye tracksuit.

In a video uploaded to social media the young mum is seen holding her son as he eats some of her birthday cake.

Last year Doyle marked her birthday with a long lunch at celebrity haunt Icebergs. The year before she celebrated with a bash at Woolloomooloo Wharf haunt Otto.

Doyle’s husband Matthew Doyle is currently in jail facing a raft of drugs charges.
Doyle’s husband Matthew Doyle is currently in jail facing a raft of drugs charges.

Yesterday's celebration comes after Doyle suffered a financial hit in August, selling her Cronulla apartment at a loss of $350,000. The Tara Maree property with ocean views was bought in April 2017 for $2.25 million. It sold on August 2 for $1.9 million after being on the market for 278 days.

Kelsea Doyle (left) celebrating her birthday with her sister last year. Source: Instagram
Kelsea Doyle (left) celebrating her birthday with her sister last year. Source: Instagram

Doyle, who once worked for Australian luxury fashion brand Camilla and Marc, and her husband tied the knot in a lavish ceremony overlooking the Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House in November last year.

There is no suggestion Doyle is involved in the alleged drug dealing and she continues to live at the couple's $2 million home at Burraneer in Sydney's south.

More Stories

Show More
court crime lifestyle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The humble Bundy home that sold for $5 million in 2019

        premium_icon The humble Bundy home that sold for $5 million in 2019

        News Find out the top 10 Bundy region homes that people paid big money for in 2019.

        Remains of missing Bundy diver found south of Coffs Harbour

        premium_icon Remains of missing Bundy diver found south of Coffs Harbour

        News NSW Police have identified a human leg bone which was located on a beach south of...

        When you’re most likely to be robbed

        premium_icon When you’re most likely to be robbed

        Crime 'The victim is usually quite good at identifying the person'

        One small step for Dan: One giant leap for CQU astonautic studies

        premium_icon One small step for Dan: One giant leap for CQU astonautic...

        News ONE small step for Bundaberg man Daniel Hicks, could be one giant leap for...