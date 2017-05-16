27°
Parts of Queensland on flood watch amid predicted rain

Crystal Jones
| 16th May 2017 5:32 PM

A FLOOD watch has been issued for parts of Queensland amid predicted heavy rainfalls. 

While the Bundaberg region is expected to receive moderate rainfalls and possible thunderstorms, an early flood watch has been issued for areas as close as Gladstone. 

The initial flood watch is for coastal catchments between Cairns and Gladstone, extending inland to parts of the Burdekin and Fitzroy catchments.

There is no flood watch for the Burnett River or Bundaberg region at this stage. 

A surface trough is likely to form in the Coral Sea near the southern tropical coast on Wednesday and then move slowly southwest onto the coast, providing a focus for increased shower and rain activity.

Widespread rainfall totals of 100 to 200 mm are forecast to occur across the watch area from Wednesday evening through to Friday evening, with isolated heavier totals up to 400 mm possible.

River level rises above the minor flood level are possible based on forecast rainfall.

Heavy rainfall may also lead to localised flash flooding.

Catchments at risk within the flood watch area include the Mulgrave, Russell, Johnstone, Tully, Murray, Herbert, Bohle, Ross, Haughton, Don, Proserpine and Pioneer rivers, and parts of the Burdekin and Fitzroy rivers.

For those catchments affected by ex-TC Debbie during March and April, flood levels during this event are expected to be significantly lower.

See www.bom.gov.au/qld/warnings to view the current flood warnings for Queensland.

This Flood Watch means that people living or working along rivers and creeks should monitor the latest weather forecasts and warnings and be ready to move to higher ground should flooding develop.

Remember: If it's flooded, forget it.

For flood emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

For life threatening emergencies, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

