Below zero and it’s not even winter

It’s been a chilly start to day for many centres in Queensland, with the temperature in some centres dropping below zero. Picture: Keri Megelus

PARTS of Queensland have woken to one of the coldest May mornings in decades, with some centres dropping below zero, as the winter weather starts to take hold of the Sunshine state.

The Darling Downs and South Burnett regions woke to a frosty start, with Oakey at -2.3C degrees just after 6am, and Wellcamp recording -2.6 at around 5.45am.

Bundaberg recorded its coolest May morning since 1968, at 5.5C just before 5am, while Coolangatta recorded it's coolest morning since 2004 at 3.6 degrees, and Nambour since 2006 at 5.7 degrees.

The Bureau of Meteorology's Adam Blazak said although Brisbane's temperature was the coldest May morning this year, it wasn't anything too out of the ordinary.

"It was a pretty normal May morning at 8.8 degrees recorded at the Brisbane Airport." he said.

"The drop in humidity does make the temperature feel cooler, it makes it feel a bit cold on the skin."