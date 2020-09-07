Partnership set to boost Bundaberg’s property market

A partnership between two Queensland organisations will work to create more opportunities for Bundaberg residents to enter the property market.

A partnership between two Queensland organisations will work to create more opportunities for Bundaberg residents to enter the property market.

TWO organisations dedicated to helping Bundaberg residents achieve their dreams have joined forces to assist more locals step into the housing market.

Bundaberg’s Auswide Bank and the Real Estate Institute of Queensland (REIQ) have formed a partnership to provide members with targeted information and insights on housing finance, allowing more Queenslanders to purchase a property.

Auswide Bank managing director Martin Barrett said Auswide Bank and REIQ share a mission to help Australians achieve their home ownership dreams by connecting people with property.

“There is a real fit between our two organisations and the Auswide Bank team is looking forward to the opportunity to position Auswide Bank as a useful resource for REIQ members at REIQ events and via their digital channels and publications,” Mr Barrett said.

“As a Queensland based bank with a rapidly growing home loan portfolio and an organisation that values building and strengthening partnerships which provide mutual benefits, we believe we are very well placed to do this.”

CEO of REIQ Antonia Mercorella said the collaboration was both relevant and worthwhile as the two organisations have a lot in common.

“We both represent the interests of Queenslanders in the property market and although our organisations may be small, we work incredibly hard to make a big difference in real estate and home ownership,” Ms Mercorella said.

“With the vast majority of property transactions requiring finance, a meaningful alliance with Auswide Bank during such challenging times as the COVID-19 pandemic is opportune.

“Their commitment to providing affordable financial arrangements for home buyers ensures the Queensland property market remains relatively stable – and that the valuable contributions our sector make to support our state’s economy continue.”