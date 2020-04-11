Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
JAIL: A day of extreme domestic violence has become at least 15 months jail for a Gympie man sentenced in Gympie District Court.
JAIL: A day of extreme domestic violence has become at least 15 months jail for a Gympie man sentenced in Gympie District Court.
Crime

Partner’s throat cut in vicious domestic attack: court

Arthur Gorrie
11th Apr 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 7:14 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DAY of extreme domestic violence in Gympie last year has become at least 15 months in jail for a man who bashed his partner with a spanner and cut her throat with a butter knife.

The man, Aaron Alexander Baker pleaded guilty in Gympie District Court on Wednesday to multiple charges of assaulting his partner, including with choking and in one case while armed with a butter knife.

The violent incidents all occurred in a series on July 14 last year, the court was told.

Although the knife used in one charge was "only a butter knife," the instrument still cut the skin on the woman's throat, the prosecutor told Judge Bernard Porter.

Baker, who had already served 268 days while awaiting sentence was jailed for at least another six months, with parole eligibility on October 8.

The parole will not be automatic and can be revoked if breached at any time from his release to the end of his prison sentence in four years time.

"She tried to leave, you hit her with a motorcycle helmet and smashed her car window and hit her with a spanner," the judge said.

The charges, including assault, assault with bodily harm and assault with bodily harm while armed were all aggravated by the fact that they were domestic violence offences, the court was told.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636. 

aaron alexander baker crime domestic violence
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FISHING REPORT: Gear up for better times ahead

        premium_icon FISHING REPORT: Gear up for better times ahead

        News GET all your maintenance sorted and make sure your gear is tip-top for when the virus has disappeared.

        Friendlies offer free home delivery service

        premium_icon Friendlies offer free home delivery service

        News BRINGING pharmaceutical needs to your door, the Friendlies is offering free home...

        Easter Sunday to mark special anniversary for volunteers

        premium_icon Easter Sunday to mark special anniversary for volunteers

        News BIG READ: Here’s a brief history of how VMR Round Hill became established to mark...

        Opening hours for the Easter long weekend

        premium_icon Opening hours for the Easter long weekend

        News If you need to hop to the store check this list for opening hours.