Partner's 'living torture' behind man's push for euthanasia

Alan Corbett said there were options available for people suffering, including a new government initiative called the Nurse Navigator Program. Craig Warhurst

IT'S an issue Bundaberg politicians seem hesitant to talk about.

However for Alan Corbett, who ran as an independent at the last election, it's very close to home.

Mr Corbett watched his partner endure a "living torture” before she died last year.

Her suffering has prompted him to speak out as the voice lobbying for voluntary euthanasia grows louder in the Bundaberg region.

While he acknowledged the efforts of the recently-formed Dying with Dignity group, he says there is another service people should be aware of- the Nurse Navigator Program implemented by the Queensland Government.

"This program provides those with complex health needs free access to a highly trained and experienced nurse to assist them in accessing the care they require when and where they need it,” Mr Corbett said.

"Importantly, Nurse Navigators also recognise the vital role that carers play in reaching a positive outcome.”

Mr Corbett said having access to a Nurse Navigator earlier in his partner's illness may well have made her life a bit easier.

"More importantly, it might have given us both some hope for the future,” he said.

"Our situation was of course different to that other readers may be experiencing.

"My partner had a complex, painful and debilitating illness but she hadn't been diagnosed as being terminally ill.

"However, what we may all still share is that feeling of utter exhaustion when we have to navigate a seemingly cold and heartless health system and to do it alone.”

Mr Corbett said that was where Nurse Navigator could be of assistance.

"If eligible, you will have a dedicated clinical nurse working with you and placing you, not the system, at the centre of care,” he said.

"They even come to your home and listen to you.”

Referrals to the Nurse Navigator program can be made through a patients' GP or you can self refer.

Mr Corbett said that while the program could be another option for help he agreed those who felt they had no where else to turn should also have the legal choice of dying with dignity.

"When you have a terminal illness and your pain is beyond medical help then being allowed to die quickly and peacefully, should be a legally available option,” he said.

"I say to those with religious objections, don't stand in the way of those, who with a clear mind wish to be with their God or at peace, and at a time of their choosing.”

"Dying in a dignified manner should not be a religious or political issue. It is a matter of conscience and well advocated by the group Dying With Dignity.”

To find out more about Nurse Navigators go to www.health.qld.gov.au/ocnmo/nursing/nurse-navigators.

To find out more about Dying with Dignity go to www.dwdq.org.au.