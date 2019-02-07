Partner left in despair after another crash on Moore Park Rd

GONE TOO SOON: Jamie Godfrey, 43, died after his car crashed into a tree on Moore Park Rd in November last year.

AS A Bundaberg mother read the gut-wrenching news - another horrific crash on Moore Park Rd had left a man in a critical condition - the love of her life flashed before her eyes.

Lainey Ferrari's long-time partner Jamie Godfrey was killed when his car crashed into a tree on the notorious road on November 22.

Mr Godfrey, 43, described as a caring man and a wonderful father, was a courier and driving was his life.

As Ms Ferrari read the news yesterday morning it sent shivers down her spine and she was sick to her stomach.

"Jamie crashed at the exact same time, 7.47pm, and only metres from the crash last night,” she said.

"I drive past the site every day, and I see his face imprinted in that tree.

"On the night I went down and saw Jamie's car wrapped around the tree, I had to go and identify his body the next day.

"These are things people should never have to do.”

The crash on Tuesday night left a 22-year-old man in a critical condition after his Holden station wagon left the same road and hit a power pole.

He was driving through the S-bend between Fairydale and Booyan roads when his car left the road and struck a power pole on the driver's side.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the man became trapped inside the car and help from Queensland Fire and Emergency Service was required to free the man.

He said hydraulic equipment was used to extract the man, the sole occupant, from the station wagon.

Police confirmed the road was wet and slippery at the time of the crash.

The man was flown to a Brisbane hospital and yesterday afternoon remained in a critical condition.

Ms Ferrari has major concerns about the safety of the road, especially when it has been raining.

In November, Senior Sergeant Michael McGarry said the crash happened on a bend in wet conditions.

"We haven't had a lot of rain in recent times and because of that any rain that we do get is going to make the road more slippery than usual as it will bring material, oil or other substances to the surface and that can make the road slippery,” Snr Sgt McGarry said.

The speed limit on the road is 100km/h with a "recommendation” of 80km/h on the S bend.

Since losing her partner Ms Ferrari said the road had not changed and she did not think the authorities were listening.

"I'm really scared coming around the first bend,” she said.

"I've seen people coming toward me on the wrong side of the road.

"I didn't want to speak about Jamie's accident but someone has to do some- thing.”

The mother of four said she never wanted to move from her Moore Park Beach home, where her memories with Jamie are, but felt unsafe travelling to and from Bundaberg because the only road home was dangerous.