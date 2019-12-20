Partner dobs mother-of-three in for ice habit

A mother-of-three has been dobbed in by her partner for preparing to smoke ice. Photo: John Gass / Tweed Daily News

A CONCERNED father dobbed the mother of his child into police after he found her preparing to smoke ice, a Roma court has heard.

Shannon Casey, who's youngest of three children was present in Roma Magistrates Court on Wednesday, December 18, pleaded guilty to one count of possessing dangerous drugs and one count of possess utensils for use.

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Heather Whiting told the court Casey was at home on the afternoon about November 18 when her partner entered the room, and found her with a glass pipe and a clip seal bag.

The partner seized the items and immediately attended Roma police Station, where he provided the items to police, which included 0.2g of methylamphetamines.

Police then attended the home and took Casey into custody.

Casey's lawyer, Laurie Parker, told the court he had cautioned Casey about her drug use, and warned if she wasn't careful she would end up in jail. At the time of the offences she was serving a suspended sentence.

"My client has told me she will access drug counselling," Mr Parker told the court.

"Your partner must be worried about you if he's handing you into police," Magistrate Saggers said.

"To have three kids and to be making up a bag of meth … you're lucky child safety isn't involved."

"If you're 100 per cent about doing something - that's up to you."

For the charge of possession, Casey was issued two months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, and for the possession of utensil will face 18 months probation.

A conviction was recorded.

"It's got to stop, for the sake of your kids," Magistrate Saggers said.