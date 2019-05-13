Parties who haven't signed aged care pledge named and shamed

THE Queensland Nurses and Midwives' Union has named and shamed the political parties who haven't signed a pledge to provide better protection for the elderly.

As the May 18 election creeps closer, QNMU secretary Beth Mohle said it was disappointing that a year after an audit revealed dire shortages of care in the Hinkler and Flynn electorates, there were parties that not committed to the pledge to mandate staff numbers.

Ms Mohle said an aged care audit conducted by the QNMU on International Nurses' Day last year found elderly residents in Hinkler received an average of just 2.66 hours of care a day - rather than the recommended 4.3 hours.

In Flynn, that drops to 2.56 hours of care per day.

"At the facilities audited, that equates to a weekly deficit of more than 11 hours of care - or an annual shortfall of more than 596 hours of missed care for elderly Hinkler residents," Ms Mohle said.

In Flynn, the hours of missed care jump to 633 a year or a weekly shortfall of 12 hours.

The union's pledge calls for mandatory staff numbers in order to tackle the shortage of care.

According to the QNMU, Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt has not signed the pledge and neither has One Nation, Fraser Anning's Conservative Party or the United Australia Party.

Parties who have signed the pledge include Labor, the Greens and Katter's Australian Party leader Bob Katter.

Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said he was focused on delivery, not "union stunts".

"Seniors in the Hinkler electorate are the people that built our nation and they deserve the dignity and respect, and the care, that they have earned," he said.

"As a community we all demand high standards of care for our seniors and expect aged care services to provide these.

"I continue to voice my support for aged care workers and residents, as well as call for more boots on the ground where required and access to registered nurses at all times either on call or on shift, depending on the requirements of the residents."

Mr Pitt said funding had increased under the Coalition with $118 million in recurrent funding for aged care in 2017-18 in the Hinkler electorate.