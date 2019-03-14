Parties face off over jobs in the region

Pollies are facing off over opportunities for youth.

THE two major parties have faced off over youth unemployment in the Bundaberg region.

In Thursday's NewsMail, opposition employment and training spokeswoman Fiona Simpson slammed Labor, accusing the party of failing to invest in job creation.

"The area's youth unemployment sits unacceptably high at 19.8 per cent,” Ms Simpson wrote.

She said Labor's training policies were pushing kids out of classrooms and into unemployment queues.

Ms Simpson said the Wide Bay had hit crisis point because of a lack of training for youth and accused Labor of failing to manage Tafe in a way that ensured opportunities for young people.

But the State Government hit back, saying the Palaszczuk Government had boosted employment in Queensland.

"Our strong employment growth continues in Queensland, with 27,700 new jobs already created in the last 12 months and our investment of more than $770 million in Vocational Education and Training in this year's State Budget,” Minister for Employment and Small Business and Minister for Training and Skills Development Shannon Fentiman said.

"Wide-Bay unemployment rate has fallen almost a full percentage point over the year to be at 8.1 per cent. Well under the 10.1 per cent when the LNP left office in 2015.”

Ms Fentiman said it was the LNP that was lean when it came to opportunities for youth.

"People are being helped into work through our employment and training programs like Back to Work and Skilling Queenslanders for Work, programs the LNP campaigned to cut at the last election,” she said.

"Through Back to Work, we have partnered with over 1500 local employers in the Wide Bay Region to help support more than 3200 people into jobs.

"Since 2015, we've also supported locals in Wide Bay through Skilling Queenslanders for Work, assisting 3700 locals to gain the job ready skills and qualifications they need to get a job and build a career.”

Ms Fentiman said there was ample opportunity for young people wanting to access Tafe training.

"Because we understand the importance of skills and training to improving employment outcomes, we are also making sure all high school graduates can enrol in one of 160 high priority Tafe course for free,” she said.