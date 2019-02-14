Participation is key at Bundaberg North State High School

AS A secondary school focused on participation and high expectations, Bundaberg North High School continues to provide a wide variety of ways in which students can try their best, get involved and showcase a breadth of skills.

Principal Robyn Kent said it was gratifying for staff and part of the core business to be able to provide students with such a wide range of opportunities to become involved in school life and definitely leave the school with a qualification.

"Whether it is their Queensland Certificate of Education (QCE) or further vocational recognition, it is a great feeling as a staff to be able to know that we nurtured students through these high school years, helping students gain skills and become that much more employable in the future," she said.

"At Bundaberg North State High School we have a specialist program that focuses on the building of aspirations within students and have been developing the program over the past six years.

"The program is supported by our My Big Picture Plan which begins in Year 7 with students setting goals for themselves, whether short term with their school work or long term into their future."

Students who have shown themselves as outstanding learners with outstanding achievements during their school life and who have set a clear direction for their future are school captains Blake Saffy and Hanna Sahlberg.

Given the comprehensive school captain selection process which includes an application, interview, speech and voting by staff and Year 11 students, the position of school captain holds considerable status within the school.

"Over the past five years we have enjoyed great success through the selection of our school captains and they have represented us exceptionally well within the school and throughout the community.

"Considering the amount of work that goes into working to become a school captain, we are extremely proud that a large selection of students had both the drive, determination and commitment to fulfil the role with excellence.

"Staff are already working to support and guide Blake and Hanna to further develop the necessary skills involved with being a school captain, such as confidently speaking at school and community events".

"Throughout 2019 at Bundaberg North High we are looking forward to another productive year with the introduction of the new QCE, our sporting opportunities and our cultural programs especially as it is a musical year which is something the whole school enjoys. Our school vision is 'Outstanding Learners, Outstanding Achievements, Outstanding Futures'."