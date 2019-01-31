PART ONE: Bundaberg's back-to-school snaps

Toni Benson-Rogan Full Profile Login to follow

PRIMARY and high school students across the region were lacing up their shoes, putting on their backpacks and grabbing their lunch as they returned to school this week.

After an overwhelming response of fantastic back-to-school photo submissions, the NewsMail has compiled them all and will be placing the pictures into multiple galleries which will be released over the coming days.

Find more than 60 photos of kids, both great and small, as they made their way through their first day of the 2019 school year.