PART 4: Cops move up ranks as Bundy bandit trial starts

The pair were committed to stand trial in Brisbane. Contributed

This is the fourth part of the NewsMail's flashback to a history article by Rod MacAlpine, published in 1970.

TWO men stood trial in Bundaberg following a daring gun-point robbery of the Fairymead Sugar Company's wages.

No one objected to a remand on the Monday of the trial, but when they were again remanded to Wednesday, Noel - one of the accused - had a few words to say.

He said they had rendered the police every assistance, they were prepared to plead guilty and thought they should be committed to stand trial and sent to Brisbane.

He added rather a nice touch by asking that their personal property should be safeguarded.

And another small matter, he had some £5 due to him from Fairymead which he thought should be forthcoming.

Snr Sgt O'Brien assured him that police would look after their property.

The remand was granted and on the Wednesday they were committed to stand trial at the next sittings of the District Court in Bundaberg some time in the future.

Meanwhile the good work of Snr Sgt O'Brien's police force was being hailed in high places.

Inspector Short, of Maryborough, advised that the commissioner in Brisbane in Brisbane had promoted Snr Sgt O'Brien to the rank of sub-inspection while Sgt Casey was promoted to senior sergeant.

The three men were all awarded the police Medal.

The three men who had helped recover the money from the Burnett River were also awarded.

While Bundy celebrated Snr Sgt O'Brien, they'd soon be saying goodbye as he left for Brisbane. Check out tomorrow's NewsMail or this website.