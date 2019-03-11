PART 2: Thieves tried to make an escape over bridge

This is the second part of the NewsMail's flashback to a history article by Rod MacAlpine published in 1970.

THE two thieves had held up the Fairymead Sugar Company and were making their way into town by bicycle.

Now while the plans for the hold-up might have been daring, they were not all that smart.

One detail overlooked was that over a small rise, a short distance off, lay Tantitha Homestead and a telephone.

Clarke scampered off as fast as he could to report the robbery, with Mr Young following.

Bundaberg Police Station was contacted and Police Chief Senior Sergreant James O'Brien was alerted.

In no time at all, the law got cracking.

A Mr Sam Green's car was commandeered and into it piled Snr Sgt O'Brien, Sergeant John Casey and Acting Sergeant Slattery, all armed and bursting for action.

With Mr Green at the wheel, the car had just started over the Burnett Traffic Bridge when Snr Sgt O'Brien spotted spotted two cyclists about halfway across, coming from North Bundaberg.

Police believed they were people of interest.

He ordered the car to slow down and he opened the door, ready to jump out.

The reaction was immediate. The nearest cyclist called out to his mate, both made an about turn and they began peddling smartly across the bridge.

The police chief just as smartly slammed the car door and ordered the car to go after them.

The chase itself was no real contest, but laying hands on the loot was another matter.

In a last desperate throw as the law drew level, £1750 in a sugar bag went sailing over the side, followed by another smaller £177/12/10 bundle, they both sank to the bottom of the Burnett.

A split second later, Snr Sgt O'Brien and Sgt Casey sprang from one side of the car and seized one of the men, with Sgt Slattery bursting from the other side of the vehicle to account for the second.

Both were soon hand-cuffed.

What happened to the loot in the Burnett? Check out tomorrow's NewsMail for part three of the historical report or stayed tuned to our website.