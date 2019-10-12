Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TABLE TENNIS: Bundaberg’s Ashley Parrott preparing for the INAS Global Games.
TABLE TENNIS: Bundaberg’s Ashley Parrott preparing for the INAS Global Games.
Sport

Parrott to compete at home for Australia

Shane Jones
, shane.jones@news-mail.com.au
12th Oct 2019 11:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TABLE TENNIS: There is nothing like representing your country at home in a sport that you love.

Bundaberg’s Ashley Parrott will get that opportunity over the next week, competing for Australia in table tennis at the INAS Global Games.

He will be competing in Australia’s B-team in the tournament. The Global Games are open to those elite athletes that have an intellectual impairment.

This isn’t Parrott’s first time at the games but it is the first time in Australia and a while since he competed.

“It was pretty good when I found out I was playing,” he said. “I enjoy (the game) a lot.

“I get a lot of games.”

Parrott’s a man of few words but he has plenty of tricks to his game when he is playing. Bundaberg Table Tennis co-ordinator Dave Delpratt said it would be a good test of his skills.

“It’s a very high standard (coming),” he said.

“He (Parrot) has represented Australia a number of times, including the Global Games in 2009.

“He’s had those experience already and to get back into the team is fantastic, he deserves it with the way he has been playing,”

Delpratt said it would be hard for him to medal but there is a chance if he performs at his best.

“You never know and we don’t know the quality of the other teams, so it will be interesting to see how good some of them are,” he said.

The games start today with Delpratt travelling with Parrott as a referee.

Parrott will compete in the event in singles and team events.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Meet Bundy’s first Queen of Shebah

    premium_icon Meet Bundy’s first Queen of Shebah

    News Shebah, an all-female rideshare, is set to hit Bundaberg on Monday almost one year after Uber first launched.

    PERFECT PAIR: Where to find new Bundy Rum Ice Break

    premium_icon PERFECT PAIR: Where to find new Bundy Rum Ice Break

    News Bundaberg Rum flavoured Ice Break will be hitting shelves next week in an exciting...

    Changing times for women’s sport at The Waves

    premium_icon Changing times for women’s sport at The Waves

    News WITH an ever-increasing number of women and girls taking to the sporting field, The...

    Minister wants more info on health boss 'sacking'

    premium_icon Minister wants more info on health boss 'sacking'

    News Minister seeks more information over controversial sacking of CEO