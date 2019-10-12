Parrott to compete at home for Australia

TABLE TENNIS: There is nothing like representing your country at home in a sport that you love.

Bundaberg’s Ashley Parrott will get that opportunity over the next week, competing for Australia in table tennis at the INAS Global Games.

He will be competing in Australia’s B-team in the tournament. The Global Games are open to those elite athletes that have an intellectual impairment.

This isn’t Parrott’s first time at the games but it is the first time in Australia and a while since he competed.

“It was pretty good when I found out I was playing,” he said. “I enjoy (the game) a lot.

“I get a lot of games.”

Parrott’s a man of few words but he has plenty of tricks to his game when he is playing. Bundaberg Table Tennis co-ordinator Dave Delpratt said it would be a good test of his skills.

“It’s a very high standard (coming),” he said.

“He (Parrot) has represented Australia a number of times, including the Global Games in 2009.

“He’s had those experience already and to get back into the team is fantastic, he deserves it with the way he has been playing,”

Delpratt said it would be hard for him to medal but there is a chance if he performs at his best.

“You never know and we don’t know the quality of the other teams, so it will be interesting to see how good some of them are,” he said.

The games start today with Delpratt travelling with Parrott as a referee.

Parrott will compete in the event in singles and team events.