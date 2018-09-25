Eels sack NRL veteran over failed drugs test

Tony Williams' time at the Eels has come to an end. Picture: Brendan Esposito/AAP

PARRAMATTA sacked enigmatic back-rower Tony Williams on Tuesday after the former Test and Origin player failed his second drugs test.

Williams recorded a second failed test earlier this year.

If Williams was to sign a deal with an NRL or Super League club he would have to serve a 12-match suspension in accordance with NRL guidelines.

In a statement released on Tuesday afternoon the club said it would continue to offer welfare assistance and support to Williams.

The club has not sacked centre Nathan Davis, who also recorded a second contravention of the NRL Testing Policy, but the 22-year old has been handed a fine and suspended for 12 matches.

Williams had a rocky start to 2018, copping a two-game club imposed ban for a pre-season drink-driving offence.

He played just five NRL games this year and had been hoping for a new Eels deal before he broke down with a season-ending knee injury.

Williams began his NRL career with Parramatta in 2008 and returned to the Eels this year after stints at Manly, Canterbury and Cronulla.

He played 170 NRL games plus three Origins for NSW and three Tests, but most recently switched his allegiance to Tonga.

Former Gold Coast Titans centre Davis, 22, linked with Parramatta last season but failed to play an NRL game in 2018.