Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Parole board’s pledge as ruling nears on backpacker killer

by Thomas Chamberlin
27th Jan 2021 5:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

The public will be told if Childers backpacker killer Robert Paul Long is released from jail, Queensland's parole board has confirmed.

Long was jailed for 20 years after the horrific fire which killed 15 backpackers in June 2000.

He has been eligible for parole since mid last year. 

Robert Paul Long
Robert Paul Long

The convicted killer, now aged 57, applied for parole over 120 days ago.

The board usually makes decisions within the 120-day time frame. 

Long requested further time to provide further material and was given until last week to submit documents that the parole board will consider.

Robert Paul Long
Robert Paul Long

Parole decisions are not usually made public however a Parole Board Queensland spokesman said if Long was granted parole a summary of its decision will be published online.

"If the board refuses parole a summary of the decision will not be published as the prisoner has a right of review as per the Judicial Review Act 1991," the spokesman said. 

Survivors of the horrific fire and former Isis mayor Bill Trevor handed the parole board more than 30 letters and a petition with over 17,000 signatures last year in a bid to stop Long's release.

Long was charged with arson and two counts of murder of twins Kelly and Stacey Slarke but not over the 13 other deaths.

Families and survivors called for Long to face further murder charges, however this has been ruled out by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Originally published as Parole board's pledge as ruling nears on backpacker killer

More Stories

Show More
backpackers childers court crime fire inferno robert paul long

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FOR SALE: Five Bundy business buildings on the market

        Premium Content FOR SALE: Five Bundy business buildings on the market

        News Looking for some commercial real estate?

        • 27th Jan 2021 5:00 AM
        Conscious choice: Customers opting for locally handmade toys

        Premium Content Conscious choice: Customers opting for locally handmade toys

        News “Customers have said they’ve bought my toys because they know they are made here in...

        • 27th Jan 2021 5:00 AM
        Man fined for driving, drugs and having lock picking tools

        Premium Content Man fined for driving, drugs and having lock picking tools

        News He came to police attention about 1.15am trying to push start a motorbike and told...

        • 27th Jan 2021 5:00 AM
        Stern warning for man with ‘totally unacceptable’ history

        Premium Content Stern warning for man with ‘totally unacceptable’ history

        News The court heard he was collecting property from his deceased relatives’ estate when...

        • 27th Jan 2021 5:00 AM