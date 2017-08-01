Parlez vous Francais? Oui, Fair Work Ombudsman does

BE HEARD: Fair Work Ombudsman Natalie James said migrant workers could tell her agency their concerns - in their own language and without being identified - using the new tool.

BUNDABERG workers who don't speak English can now report workplace concerns in 16 other languages.

The Fair Work Ombudsman is launching its Anonymous Report tool to overcome some of the barriers that migrant workers face when dealing with workplace issues.

Factors such as limited English skills, cultural barriers and a lack of awareness of workplace rights mean that migrant workers can be particularly vulnerable to exploitation in the workplace.

Fair Work Ombudsman Natalie James said these factors also made it difficult for migrant workers to know where or how to seek help.

"We have also commissioned research showing that when it comes to international students in the Australian workplace, 60% believe that if they report a workplace issue to their employer the situation will either remain the same, or get worse.

"My agency is aiming to break down these barriers and make it as easy as possible for migrant workers to report their concerns to us. Being able to make an anonymous report in languages other than English is a key step in enabling migrant workers to readily engage with the Fair Work Ombudsman,” Ms James said.

The Fair Work Ombudsman originally launched the Anonymous Report function in May last year to allow people to report potential workplace breaches, in recognition that some employees are reluctant to complain about workplace issues.

Since the launch of the Anonymous Report function, the Fair Work Ombudsman has received more than 10,000 tip-offs with 15% of coming from visa holders.

"To make it easier for people from a non-English speaking background we have now launched this tool in 16 languages other than English, including Chinese, Korean, Arabic and Spanish,” Ms James said.

"Now migrant workers can tell us their concerns, in their own language, without being identified.”

High profile inquiries by the Fair Work Ombudsman into matters such as 7-Eleven, Woolworths trolley collectors and five-star hotel cleaners highlight the prevalence of often deliberate and systematic exploitation of migrant workers.

Intelligence gathered via the Anonymous Report tool enables the agency to target its compliance and education activities.

"Improving the employment experience of migrant workers in Australia is a priority for my agency,” Ms James said.

"We understand that it can be hard to speak up if you are facing issues at work, but we hope that our new translated Anonymous Report function will encourage more migrant workers to do so.”

The Fair Work Ombudsman also knows that visa holders working in Australia may be reluctant to seek assistance if they think that doing so will lead to adverse consequences, such as damaging future job prospects or cancellation of their visa.

"I would like to reassure visa holders that in line with an agreement between my agency and the Department of Immigration and Border Protection, you can seek our assistance without fear of your visa being cancelled” Ms James said.

Click here to find the Anonymous Report tool.

LANGUAGE LIST

The Fair Work Ombudsman's Anonymous Reporting tool is available in the following languages: