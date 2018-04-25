Menu
Parkway Drive have released a new song off their upcoming album release.
Parkway Drive Premiere New Song

Marc Stapelberg
2nd Mar 2018 2:52 PM
Byron Bay metal band Parkway Drive have shared their new single 'Wishing Wells' and its accompanying video with the world.

Opening with ominous vocals and haunting acoustic guitar, 'Wishing Wells' soon erupts into a furious and full-throttle metal assault.

Captured in one shot, its starkly filmed video marks a deep departure from Parkway Drive's usual high-production aesthetic.

The video features front man Winston McCall giving a powerful close-up performance of 'Wishing Wells' with fierce intensity.

According to Parkway Drive-frontman Winston McCall, guitarists Luke Kilpatrick and Jeff Ling, bassist Jia O'Connor, and drummer Ben Gordon-'Wishing Wells' is a meditation on the pain and confusion of loss.

"'Wishing Wells' is the compression of grief into song," says McCall.

"It's attempting to place blame when there is none, seeking answers where there is only emptiness, and ultimately trying to find some kind of reason and meaning to justify the ultimate loss we will all be faced with in life.

"This is how this chapter begins and will end."

Formed in Byron Bay in 2002, Parkway Drive have released five studio albums, all on Resist : Killing With a Smile (2005), Horizons (2007), Deep Blue (2010), Atlas (2012), and IRE (2015). With all five albums certified gold in Australia, Parkway Drive have also released two platinum-selling DVDs (2012's Home is for the Heartless and 2009's Parkway Drive: The DVD).

Lismore Northern Star

