Parkrun to celebrate with Zooper Doopers and cake

WHETHER you're in Bundaberg or Bargara, parkrun is a runaway success in our region.

As the Bundaberg parkrun celebrates a year of hitting early rises, the Baragara crew are still beaming over their record-breaking launch.

Phil and Maria Dunkley, Bargara event directors, said 318 people attended the event, breaking all previous Central Queensland launch day attendance records.

"We had 23 individual running groups attend. These groups came from all over Australia, including our locals as well,” Mr Dunkley said.

"A special mention for Michael Schultz, who has completed over 281 parkruns.”

Mr Dunkley said the best news was 135 new runners joined parkrun from our local area. In conjunction with parkrunners in Bundaberg, more than 400 people got out and enjoyed parkrun in the Wide Bay.

"The course was well received by all that attended on the day, even the humidity didn't deter anyone from completing the course,” he said.

"Everyone loved the mix of bushland trails to coastal exposure, the weather held out for a great event as well.

"Many people stayed at Nielson Park and enjoyed a swim at the patrolled beach and a coffee and snack from the Sea Bean Cafe, as well as many of the other cafes in Bargara.”

Mr Dunkley said without help from Medibank, Suncorp Bank, The Commonwealth Games Legacy Programme, #Embracing 2018, Bundaberg Surf Lifesaving Club and the council, the devent may not have been possible.

To celebrate their first birthday, the Bundaberg parkrun will hold a tropical-themed run with Zooper Doopers, cake and run pacers all part of the fun at Queens Park from 6.45am today.

Bundaberg runs are held every Saturday.