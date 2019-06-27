Parkland massacre teen survives assassination attempts

David Hogg, a survivor of the Parkland, Florida massacre who has become a highly visible gun control activist, claims he has been the target of numerous assassination attempts in the past year.

"In the past year, there have been seven assassination attempts," Mr Hogg, 19, told The Washington Post.

He said the attempts to end his life came from people who are "misguided and misinformed of what we're actually here to talk about."

Fox News reported that if someone were to kill him because of his efforts to curb gun violence, it would most likely be "the stupidest thing they could do to try to end the movement. Because that would make it even more successful in the end. Because it would invigorate us and create f**king change."

Hogg survived the mass shooting that unfolded at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February 2018, leaving 17 people dead. In the aftermath, he founded "Never Again MSD," a student-led gun control advocacy group, along with other prominent student leaders.

The 19-year-old, who plans to attend Harvard, said that Parkland students quickly started a larger conversation about school shootings "because we're not vulnerable."

"What are you going to come after? We lost our friends in school that day. We lost our teachers in school that day. We don't have jobs. You can't come after our jobs that don't exist. And we aren't afraid to call out the bullsh*t and the real thing that's causing this," he told the Post.

Hogg said that in the last year alone, multiple people have threatened his life. He said it's "horrible that I have to live through this, and it is traumatising."

"But you eventually become desensitised to it. Like, oh, your house got SWAT-ted. You got a call from the police saying someone said that everyone in your family had been killed and that you are being held hostage for $US100,000 ($A144,000). Right? That becomes part of daily life," he said. "It's just something that you have to get through. But I mean, what am I going to do? Stop?"

Hogg said he has no plans to end his mission.

"I want to go to school and, for lack of a better word, weaponise my knowledge and learn as much as possible to end violence."

