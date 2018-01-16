Parking sensors, wi-fi in the mix

READY TO ROLL: Minister for Local Government Stirling Hinchliffe at the sod turning ceremony to mark the commencement of the $9 million revitalisation/streetscape project for the Burnett Heads CBD.

READY TO ROLL: Minister for Local Government Stirling Hinchliffe at the sod turning ceremony to mark the commencement of the $9 million revitalisation/streetscape project for the Burnett Heads CBD. Mike Knott BUN150118SOD1

SMART street lighting, wi-fi and parking sensors are all things Burnett Heads residents and visitors can look forward to when a major redevelopment of the town centre is complete.

Yesterday, Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey got the redevelopment under way with a sod turning and said the $9-million project was a massive coup for the region.

"Being delivered on the back of significant commercial investment in the Bundaberg Port, this town centre redevelopment will provide a community hub in Burnett Heads that will promote tourism, drive commercial activity and add to the enviable lifestyle already enjoyed by residents,” Cr Dempsey said.

"There is no doubt that Burnett Heads is on the cusp of something great. This project is another piece in the puzzle that will provide a catalyst for economic growth and job creation.”

Divisional representative Cr Scott Rowleson said the redevelopment had been a "long time coming” for the community.

"We know this project is something residents in this area have been requesting for some time,” Cr Rowleson said.

"It has evolved from what was budgeted to be a simple facelift to something more fitting for this community.

"In addition to upgrades to council infrastructure, including sewerage services, we will be widening footpaths and introducing landscaping that will create shade and ensure the town centre remains a thriving and functional space for residents and visitors to enjoy.”

Cr Dempsey said the identification of the State Development Area and opportunities related to the port provided the area with an untapped potential.

" This great community project will ensure Burnett Heads remains an area which people will enjoy for generations to come,” he said.

"It is another vote of confidence in our region and is an example of all three levels of government collaborating on a project that will result in meaningful progress for our region.”

The project is funded by the council and State and Federal governments.