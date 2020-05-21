Parking inspectors may soon return to CBD

Parking inspectors could return to the Bundaberg CBD as early as June 1.

PARKING inspectors could be giving out parking fines in the central business district within two weeks.

Bundaberg Regional Councillors will decide in their meeting next Tuesday if they should overturn the parking fine relief, which was part of the previous council’s COVID-19 stimulus package in March.

The council’s chief executive Stephen Johnston said COVID-19 restrictions had reduced, and the council was aware the Brisbane City Council was regulating its parking again too. Staff were advising that parking be enforced from Monday, June 1.

“I have to say from my perspective of looking at this end of the CBD there always seems to be open carparks, but some of the shopkeepers feel that regulated carparking assists their businesses in terms of getting a turnover, particularly for older residents who are able to get a carpark close to their business,” he said.

Division 7 Cr Vince Habermann asked if a “short period of grace” be considered for parkers who might not know if it was reinforced.