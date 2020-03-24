Some fines, inspections go amid council service closures

PARKING enforcement and all routine inspections will be temporarily suspended from this week, while a weekend trip to the pool, library, gallery or zoo is likewise off the cards.

By close of business Friday the Bundaberg Regional Council will close these and other services.

Council's CEO Mr Steve Johnston said due to coronavirus precautions, all non-essential services would cease to operate until further notice while strict measures would be put in place for other council services.

As well as the temporary closure of council facilities, Mr Johnston said a number of services would be suspended until otherwise stated.

"Council has made the decision to temporarily suspend parking enforcement and all routine inspections," he said.

"The Bundaberg Administration Centre on Bourbong St remains open from 8.15am to 4.45pm weekdays, pending any further directives from State or Federal Government.

"Other customer service centres throughout the region will be closed to the public, but residents are advised inquiries can be made by phone on 1300 883 699 and appointments made for face-to-face meetings."

Mr Johnston said council would advise the public of reopening times when the information is available.

"We apologise to residents for any inconvenience," he said.

"It's an unfortunate situation, however, the priority at the moment is the health of our staff and the community."

Council closures:

• All libraries to close to the public from end of business this Friday

• BRAG and Charts to close from end of business this Friday

• Alexandra Park Zoo to be closed to the public from end of business this Friday

• Hinkler Hall of Aviation and Fairymead House to close from end of business this Friday

• All Council pools to close from end of business this Friday

• The Bundaberg Administration Centre on Bourbong St will remain open between 8.15am and 4.45pm weekdays.

Other Council customer service areas will close to the public (including Neighbourhood Centres, Planning Counter, Civic Arcade Counter, Cemetery) this Friday.

Customer services will also be available via phone 1300 883 699, online here and via the Snap, Send Solve app. Critical face-to-face meetings will be by appointment.

• All routine inspections will cease from close of business this Friday (Food, Health, Local Laws, Building & Plumbing)

• Parking enforcement will be suspended from tomorrow (Wednesday).

• All bookings for outdoor events will be cancelled from this Friday

Community events cancelled or postponed:

•Parkrun events have been suspended

•Apple Tree Creek Markets closed until further notice

•RSPCA Bundaberg's microchipping day scheduled for this Saturday has been postponed.

•Bundaberg Sinfonietta concerts cancelled

•Bullyard Hall Markets cancelled

•Quota International of Bundaberg Inc cent sale cancelled

•Bundaberg Bush House and Garden Club Monster Plant Sale cancelled