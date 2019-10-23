Parking confusion: CBD business owner’s parking fine waived

Julie Morgan next to the newly blacked out parking space after the council listened to complaints.

A CBD business owner was fuming after her husband was charged for parking in a space she says was not clearly defined as being illegal.

And she is warning other motorists about the newly illegal parking spot.

Business owner Julie Morgan said the park had been there for years and was still marked out on the road making it look like any other car park, except a yellow line was added along the gutter without any other signage.

Ms Morgan, who runs the Fabric Pallete store, said the council initially denied her infringement waiver request despite blacking out the white marking just days after denying the request.

“The letter came back and they have said they aren’t going to waiver it and then two to three days later they blackened out the white parking marks and you can clearly see the yellow line now,” Ms Morgan said.

CAUGHT OUT: Julie's husband was parked in the marked parking space when he was given a parking infringement.

She said one other business owner in the vicinity had also been fined.

Earlier today council waived the fine.

A spokesman from Bundaberg Regional Council said “the matter has been under investigation and the fine has been waived.”

Ms Morgan said she thought it was right they waived the fine and wanted to warn others that the council told her they would be heavily monitoring the park.

“The roads and car spaces had complaints about the park not being blackened out so that is why they came and fixed it,” she said.

“I think it is appropriate that they have waived the ticket because of their actions but I still feel like it is a bit of a revenue area, so I want to warn others about the change because they said they are going to heavily monitor the park.”

The parking space is located opposite McDonalds on Woongarra St between The Fabric Pallete and Century 21.