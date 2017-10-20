Parking concerns raised at CBD meeting for $16m project

FUTURE IS HERE: Design consultant Hassell has won the tender for the CBD revitalisation project after it wowed councillors and the CBD Reference Group with its vision.Photo Contributed

PARKING and traffic flow concerns dominated a meeting of Bundaberg businesses about the $16million CBD revitalisation project.

CBD Realty's Grant Davies attended the meeting at the Civic Centre Supper Room on Thursday night and was among 35-plus traders eager to find out more about the project.

Key members of the Hassell design team, who are behind the project, also attended.

"We were giving an opportunity to have our say,” Mr Davies said.

"There was a lot of discussion around traffic and parking.”

Mr Davies believed the project was worth the multi-million-dollar cost.

"I think the project will be of benefit to the economy of Bundaberg and for the CBD traders,” he said.

Mr Davies said Hassell had access to traffic consultants who would provide feedback on the project to make sure parking issues were addressed.

CBD Community Reference Group chairwoman Helen Blackburn said the interaction between the designers and the audience promoted robust discussion with issues from parking to implications for increased CBD rentals among the topics canvassed.

"The designers are really wanting to get a local perspective on what the CBD means to everyone. It is this information that will inform their thinking as they produce final concepts,” Cr Blackburn said.

"In addition to these face-to-face meetings the team has gone out into the CBD and actively engaged with the community through personal surveys.”

Cr Blackburn urged residents who wanted to express a view on the final design concept to visit www.bundaberg.qld.gov.au.