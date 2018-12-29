Park upgrade plan brings smiles to happy campers

WE'RE often accused of not appreciating what we have, but Warren McLucas knows exactly what he's got and he's been going back for more since the '70s.

The Bundaberg retiree has been holidaying at Mon Repos's Turtle Sands Caravan Park with his wife Nancy and their kids for close to 40 years, and now their grandkids are also making their own Christmas holiday memories at the beachfront park.

Relaxing under a huge fig tree that provides shade to his campsite, Mr McLucas yesterday joked that they took a cut lunch and stopped at Kalkie as they made the trek from Bundaberg to Mon Repos for about three weeks each year.

It's not hard to see why the McLucas family chose to holiday so close to home.

"Where can you go and look at that (view) ... it's beautiful,” Mr McLucas said, as he took in the unspoilt view of the beach from the caravan site.

"We've had the kangaroos jumping through, we have a scrub turkey that visits twice a day.”

Last week the NewsMail revealed park owners Ben and Tracy submitted a development application to refurbish the park.

While Mr Warren is reluctant to share his slice of paradise with more visitors, he understands the upgrade is a sign of the times.

"It was going to happen. If I owned it I know what I'd be doing. It happens everywhere,” he said.

"I don't think they (the Bakers) want to change the feel of the place too much, but it's got to happen.

"When we were kids we'd go to Woodgate and our parents would never see us all day ... but kids these days they've got to have their computers and things, they want swimming pools and a playground.

"So they've got to do the same out here or they'll get left behind.”

The Bakers decided to invest in the upgrade to capitalise on the nearby multi-million Mon Repos Turtle Centre project underway, which is set to draw tourists all year round.

Percy, Ben and Luka Baker at Turtle Sands, Mon Repos. Mike Knott BUN281218TUR5

Mr Baker said since sharing the plans, which include glamping tents, a resort-style pool, a playground, larger cabins and dorm-style accommodation, the reaction had been positive from regular guests.

"There's a lot of people who have been coming year in, year out,” he said.

"They love the park the way it is, but understand the renovation to infrastructure's required in order to keep things operation, functional and safe, and keep up with market demand.”

As part of the Mon Repos Turtle Centre development, town water and sewerage will be connected to the area.

Mr Baker said the development application before Bundaberg Regional Council included a raft of turtle-friendly lighting conditions put together by an internationally recognised expert.