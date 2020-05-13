Park thanks community for kind donations

GRATEFUL: Owner of Snakes Down Under Ian Jenkins wanted to thank those who have donated funds to the park. Photo: Mike Knott

SEVEN weeks ago, Childers reptile park and zoo Snakes Down Under had to close due to coronavirus restrictions and its income came to an immediate halt.

Owner Ian Jenkins became worried about the welfare of the animals.

But thanks to kindness staff have been able to keep up with animal feeding.

“We were struggling a bit financially to keep food up to the animals because our income completely stopped,” Mr Jenkins said.

“So we thought we’d see if people would help us out by adopting some of our animals.”

Mr Jenkins said among the most popular adoptions were meerkats and koalas.

The adoptions started at $10 with staff sending photos of the animals to donors.

The park received donations from the public through the adoptions and anonymous ones via mail.

Mr Jenkins said the animals had been holding up well during isolation and would the park would soon welcome more animals.

“We have some radiated tortoises coming, they’re an endangered tortoise from Madagascar,” he said.

“They’re not a giant tortoise, they’re about 40cm long, and they’re called radiated tortoises because of the stripes and lines that radiate on their back.

Mr Jenkins said they wanted to thank the public for their kindness.

“It’s been a marvellous lifesaver,” he said.