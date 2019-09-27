Park manager warns of tourist impact from Paradise Dam

Paradise Dam Caravan Park manager Gary Dundas is concerned with what the drop in the dam's water supply will mean for tourist numbers during the summer.

Paradise Dam Caravan Park manager Gary Dundas is concerned with what the drop in the dam's water supply will mean for tourist numbers during the summer.

THE rapid lowering of Paradise Dam’s water will impact the economy of surrounding communities relying on visitors, according to the nearby caravan park manager.

Manager Gary Dundas said the dam was used for water skiing, kayaking, and fishing, which would be impacted for six months when the dam dropped to 42 per cent in preparation for dam repairs next year.

He said the boat ramp would unlikely reach the water after 110,000ML is removed from the dam, which was problematic for accessibility if the silt had not dried.

“Because water is being taken out in a short 10 week period … the actual drying of the bank doesn’t occur so we get a big span of mud-silt which is unable to be got through,” Mr Dundas said.

An aerial photograph of Paradise Dam, which is currently at 75 per cent. Picture: Supplied.

“The silt that it leaves when the dam water retracts makes it absolutely impossible to reach the water itself.

“If the dam level was to drop over two years or a year, down to that you wouldn’t even notice it, and you could pretty much launch a boat.”

He estimated the number of vessels on the water during a typical summer weekend to be up to 30.

Mr Dundas said there were 270 bookings reserved during the Christmas break.

“But as it stands now there is no way they’ll be able to access the water until maybe six months later.”

He said this would impact North Burnett communities including Mingo Crossing, which was further upstream of the dam, and provided fuel and food to visitors.

Another concern that Mr Dundas had was the environmental impact on lungfish, platypus, and the white throated snapping turtle, which bred in the area.

“I wouldn’t necessarily say they were to suffer greatly from the water disappearing, but it would have to disrupt their breeding habits and that could have dire consequences,” Mr Dundas said.

Mr Dundas said Paradise Dam Caravan Park experienced the same issue in the past when dam owner, Sunwater, completed work, following damage to the dam caused by the January, 2013, flood.

The dam’s level had been at 38 per cent and was difficult to access because of the mud.

“It was a long time before we were able to actually launch boats, we had to hand cut boat ramps to get people in and out and it was quite a mess,” Mr Dundas said.

Natural Resources Minister Anthony Lynham said he had been advised by Sunwater that the work was necessary to make sure the dam was stable during extreme rain events.

“An independent technical review panel has confirmed this,” he said.

“The Inspector General of Emergency Management will start an independent review next month into the dam’s preparedness for a future significant flood event.”