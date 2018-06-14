Menu
COFFEE IN THE PARK AT YANDARAN: Yandaran State Primary School students with Byron Tiger.
Community

PARK EVENT: School's in for first community chat

14th Jun 2018 8:37 AM

THE whole of Yandaran State School turned up to join in the fun when IWC held the community's first Coffee in the Park event yesterday.

The students enjoyed dancing with a didgeridoo, delivered by the Taribelang Cultural Aboriginal Corporation's Byron Broome, and tucked in to a free sausage sizzle.

IWC communications manager Janette Young said the free three-hour community event was one of 33 being held across Bundaberg and North Burnett this year offering an easy, relaxed environment where people could ask questions about all aspects of health, well-being and the NDIS.

"We had a great turnout, and we were able to share information around areas of our operations including Dental, Alcohol & Other Drugs, NDIS, Dietetics and Diabetes Education, Youth and much more.

"It also was an opportunity for IWC, as an Aboriginal community-controlled organisation, to deliver some cultural education and insight to the students.”

COFFEE IN THE PARK AT YANDARAN: Nikkayla Broom-Tiger at work with her paint brush.
Mrs Young said the events were proving popular.

"The IWC team has a ChatStop trailer which contains everything needed for a pop-up event including marquees, tables, chairs, a barbecue, tea urn and a range of activities. Before you know it, we have the sausages sizzling, the kettle on and the information stands set up.

COFFEE IN THE PARK AT YANDARAN: The IWC's Natalie Selever and Deirdre Hyde.
"It's great fun and gives everyone a chance to sit and have a yarn with us,” she said.

"Put simply, this is a relaxed, friendly way to share information right in the heart of the communities we serve.”

The next Coffee in the Park event is in Gin Gin on July 11. Find dates for future events at the IWC Facebook page or www.iwc.org.au/events.

COFFEE IN THE PARK AT YANDARAN: Yandaran Primary School twins Chelsey and Emily Agius enjoying the event.
