Parents' worst nightmare as son 'jumps into fan'

A FOUR-year-old boy's parents are still shaken up after an incident that left them fearing for their sons life.

Roman Duns ran down the hallway of his Blacks Beach house Saturday night holding his head with his big sister screaming "Dad, Dad, Roman jumped into the fan!".

His dad Harley Duns said he took his hand away and blood spurted out.

"I ripped my shirt off and applied pressure straight away," Mr Duns said.

"I could feel the blood hitting my hand under the shirt so I pressed harder."

He said his parenting instincts kicked in straight away and performed first aid immediately while calling 000.

Mr Duns said the emergency operators calmed him down as he was pumped with adrenalin.

He said he's thankful his neighbour came over and helped out while waiting for the ambulance to arrive.

Mr Duns the ambulance arrived within 15 minutes and in that time, his wife and his parents arrived to help Roman.

13 stitches later, Roman's head gash "was about 4-5 inches long and was down to his skull past all the layers".

Roman Duns, 4, 13 had stitches in his head gash which was about 4-5 inches long and was down to his skull after hitting his head on the fan. Harley Duns

"Our fan was on three hence the massive cut," he said.

His family were in the Mackay Base Hospital for about 7-8 hours worried sick for their little boy.

"When I first saw it and I saw the blood spurt out I had every parents worst fears run into my head. I am very shook up about what happened and was scared I was going to lose my little man," he said.

"Having a senior first aid kicked in straight away and I was able to stop most of the bleeding."

Mr Duns said Roman "showed more balls that night than a lot of blokes I know".

He said there were tears for one minute outside and then Roman kicked in man mode for the rest of the night.

"I am thankful to the ambulance, the hospital, nurses and the doctor," he said.

"The senior doctor Damien Ford, you're a top bloke and thank you for all your help."

But it wasn't the only fan accident that occurred over the weekend in Mackay.

Brayden O'Connor, 6, also received a nasty cut to his head close to his ear after jumping off the bed head into the fan.

Brayden is currently in theatre waiting for surgery with his family as the cut is right down to the bone.

"So close to his ear if it got him there, judging by the damage to his head he would have no ear, very lucky in a sense," his mum Amy O'Connor said.

"I'm honestly shocked never thought it would do damage like that."

Brayden O'Connor, 6, is waiting in theatre for surgery after he jumped off the bed head into the fan.

Mr Duns said it was awful to see his little boy in this state wanted to make one thing clear.

"To all the kids that don't listen to there parents when they say not to do something because it will hurt you, we told our son many many times, 'Do not jump off the top of the bed because you'll hit the fan and it will hurt.' This was the result."