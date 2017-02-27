Parents urged to stay in car with P-platers

PARENTS are being urged to keep supervising their kids behind the wheel after they graduate from their learner licences.

Queensland Government statistics show young drivers are six times more likely to be involved in a serious crash when they move from their learner licence to provisional licence.

Queensland Road Safety Minister Mark Bailey said a parent staying in the car with their child could save lives.

"The first six to 12 months after a young person qualifies for their red P-plate is the most crucial time for parents to stay involved," he said.

Mr Bailey said 61 young people were killed on Queensland roads in 2016 - almost a quarter of last year's road deaths.

"Given that young drivers make up just 14% of all licence holders, this statistic shows they are grossly over-represented," he said.

The new campaign will appear on social media and be played on radio at key times when kids and parents are driving to school.

Mr Bailey said he hoped if parents kept riding with their kids when they got their P-plates, it would stop the young drivers developing bad habits.

"We know from research, 88% of young drivers admit to using their phones while driving and we hope parents can influence young drivers to stop this risky and life endangering behaviour," he said.

"Working through the P-plate years together is a great way parents can share their safe driving habits and keep conversations going about how to stay safe on our roads."

ARM NEWSDESK