Parents putting kids at risk

RACQ has issued a serious warning to Bundaberg parents after new data revealed almost 2400 drivers had been caught failing to correctly restrain a child in the car across the state.

PARENTS are failing to make sure their children are restrained correctly in a car.

Data obtained from the Department of Transport and Main Roads found Queensland Police fined 2397 drivers for the offence during a 12 month period.

RACQ's Lauren Ritchie said failure to properly restrain a child was inexcusable and was putting the most vulnerable passengers at risk.

"It's shocking such a huge number of motorists are being caught driving kids around unrestrained or incorrectly restrained - it's putting our most vulnerable passengers at risk,” Ms Ritchie said.

Ms Ritchie said most alarming was the 95 fines handed out to drivers who failed to properly restrain a child under the age of six months.

"It's horrifying to think about what can happen if they're in a crash,” she said.

Ms Ritchie said there were serious penalties for drivers who failed to ensure a passenger under 16 years old was restrained.

"Not only are you putting the child at risk, you can be fined $378 and handed three demerit points,” she said.

"We're urging all drivers to make sure they're keeping kids safe by buckling them up correctly every time they get in the car.”