Victim’s parents don’t' want driver jailed

Clancy Shannon died after he was thrown from the back of a ute on North Stradbroke Island in March.

THE parents of a Queensland teen killed when he fell from a ute on North Stradbroke Island don't want the man charged over his death to be sent to jail.

Dylan Luke Stubberfield arriving at the Brisbane District Court. Picture: Liam Kidston

Dylan Luke Stubberfield, 19, is being sentenced in the Brisbane District Court after pleading guilty to dangerous driving while intoxicated causing the death of Clancy Shannon, 19, who fell from the tray of the ute on March 2.

The courtroom was packed with friends and family of both the teenagers as Mr Shannon's parents both read victim impact statements saying that sending Stubberfield to jail would only increase their pain.