Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Clancy Shannon died after he was thrown from the back of a ute on North Stradbroke Island in March.
Clancy Shannon died after he was thrown from the back of a ute on North Stradbroke Island in March.
Crime

Victim’s parents don’t' want driver jailed

12th Nov 2018 2:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE parents of a Queensland teen killed when he fell from a ute on North Stradbroke Island don't want the man charged over his death to be sent to jail.

Dylan Luke Stubberfield arriving at the Brisbane District Court. Picture: Liam Kidston
Dylan Luke Stubberfield arriving at the Brisbane District Court. Picture: Liam Kidston

Dylan Luke Stubberfield, 19, is being sentenced in the Brisbane District Court after pleading guilty to dangerous driving while intoxicated causing the death of Clancy Shannon, 19, who fell from the tray of the ute on March 2.

The courtroom was packed with friends and family of both the teenagers as Mr Shannon's parents both read victim impact statements saying that sending Stubberfield to jail would only increase their pain.

killed parents teen ute crash

Top Stories

    PRICE HIKE: Private school fees increased across Bundy

    premium_icon PRICE HIKE: Private school fees increased across Bundy

    News GETTING a private education in Bundaberg will soon become more expensive, with at least six non-state schools increasing costs for 2019.

    OPINION: Every road needs a speed camera

    premium_icon OPINION: Every road needs a speed camera

    Opinion Raising revenue the only way to get message across

    • 12th Nov 2018 1:14 PM
    Horror inside Queensland dog fighting farm

    premium_icon Horror inside Queensland dog fighting farm

    Crime Puppy farms are being used for dog fighting WARNING: GRAPHIC

    Bundy rents go up $15 in two years

    premium_icon Bundy rents go up $15 in two years

    Property Steady increase 'good news for investors'

    Local Partners