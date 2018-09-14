Parents learn from their child every day

BEING a parent can be tough but Rebecca Weller says being a parent of a child with higher needs can be tougher.

"It can be mentally, physically and emotionally challenging," she said.

"At times it can feel isolating. Being in a rural area it can be hard to get therapists, especially ones who have experience or that are going to stay for longer than a few months.

"It's also hard for the siblings, they tend to grow up a lot quicker and have to deal with a lot of things most kids don't."

Eleven-year-old Jordyn Weller has had Syngap since birth but wasn't diagnosed until she was eight.

"Syngap was only discovered in 2009 and is still very rare," Mrs Weller said.

"There are only about 14 children diagnosed in Australia.

"At first Jordyn was diagnosed with a vision impairment then from there we received an additional diagnosis every year or so.

"Over the years Jordyn was diagnosed with developmental delay, epilepsy, autism, intellectual impairment, physical impairment, behavioural issues and finally Syngap."

Although they face daily challenges, Mrs Weller said it was "definitely both difficult and rewarding".

"It's hard seeing your child struggle to do everyday things but when they do master a new skill or overcome a challenge it makes it all the more special," she said.

"Seeing how Jordyn views things teaches us to enjoy experiences more, to be more creative and determined. We definitely have hard times but there are so many more laughs."