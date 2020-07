A YOUNG child has been hospitalised with abdominal and facial injuries after they were hit by a car outside Darling Heights State School.

The collision occurred about 3pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics transported the injured child to the Toowoomba Hospital.

A parent who contacted the Toowoomba Chronicle said the child was crossing the road with a group of friends when the car turned into Wuth St and stuck the child.